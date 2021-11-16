I hid a lot in the past: Shruti Haasan on being open about her relationship with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Popular actress Shruti Haasan is currently dating Santanu Hazarika. In a recent chat with Mandira Bedi at her chat show, Shruti revealed that Santanu once did an art piece for their common friend however she never met him till then. Shruti said, “I think we did (crossed paths) a couple of times and we completely just walked past each other.” Shruti also spoke about the fact that she started chatting with Santanu online first and realized that both of them have a lot of common interests like their love for art, Swedish metal band Meshuggah and graphic novels.

Speaking about being completely open with her relationship, Shruti mentioned that she had hidden her relationships in the past to serve people’s perceptions. Shruti said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it’s important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

Shruti further spoke about the things she is looking for in the partner and said, “I would be looking for compatibility. It means many things. It's just not enough that you love the same things. It's that you have the same set of how you want to approach life, that you don't have major clashes when it comes to finances, religious decisions, ways of life.”

