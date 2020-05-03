I For India: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about frontline workers; Abhishek focuses on underprivileged people

I For India Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan send out important messages related to the current situation. Parineeti Chopra also joins the concert.

The I For India concert has went quite well with the participation of some of the most popular Indian and global icons. This online concert has been held to help those who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the lockdown period. Moreover, the artists have been putting their best foot forward in entertaining everyone through the huge concert that started off at 7.30 pm on Sunday, May 3, 2020 on Facebook and has been watched by millions.

Among others who joined the concert are Bollywood’s most favourite couple, and Abhishek Bachchan. The former began by focusing on the safety of all the frontline workers who have been putting their lives at risk to help others. She also talked to one of her family friends who also happens to be a well-known physician himself. They not only talk about COVID-19 but also the casualties and number of people saved over the course of time. Aishwarya signs off by urging people to donate for the good cause.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, focuses on helping the underprivileged sections of the society who are among the most affected in the current situation. Another Bollywood star did something special for the concert by singing the popular song Kesari from the 2019 movie co-starring . The actress mesmerizes everyone with the beautiful number and signs off by urging everyone to donate for the good cause.

