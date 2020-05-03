I For India Concert: Akshay Kumar starts off with a poem; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & others croon songs

Aamir Khan alongside Kiran Rao sang Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and mesmerized the fans. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor won hearts by his rendition of the soulful number.

The Bollywood star alongside Kiran Rao sang Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and mesmerized the fans. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor won hearts by his rendition of the soulful number. The Taare Zameen Par actor impressed the fans with his singing skills. Kiran Rao also crooned along with husband Aamir Khan, and the duo made sure all the fans and live audiences were entertained with their performance.

The Sooryavanshi actor started off with a poem and the fans and viewers were left spellbound. The Good Newwz actor was seen in an energetic mood as he recited the poem. 's wife, Twinkle Khanna also did a short question and answer session, with respect to the preventive measures of Coronavirus. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor Anil Kapoor was seen urging the people to donate funds for the fight against the COVID-19. The Slumdog Millionaire actor urged each and everyone to become Mr India as the country battles the Coronavirus outbreak.

The musical trio of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who have given music direction to many blockbuster hits from Bollywood, sang the foot-tapping number Senorita and Gallan Goodiyaan. The music director trio left no stone unturned to entertain the fans and audiences during the live I for India concert.

