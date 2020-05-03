I For India Concert: Alia Bhatt alongside Shaheen croon Ikk Kudi; Hrithik Roshan sings Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt alongside sister Shaheen Bhatt croons the soulful number of Ikk Kudi from Alia's film Udta Punjab. Hrithik sang Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan from the 1981 film Yaarana.

The Bollywood actress alongside sister Shaheen Bhatt croons the soulful number of Ikk Kudi from Alia's film Udta Punjab. The Bhatt sisters said that the people who have the power to bring about a change in the lives of the underprivileged people must step up to help. The Bhatt sisters performed to a stunning version of Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab. The Super 30 actor took to his piano stating that he might not be good at singing but will put his best foot forward. The Koi Mil Gaya actor sang Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan from the 1981 film Yaarana.

The War actor blew everyone's mind by giving such an incredible performance for the I For India concert. Both actors, Alia and Hrithik left the fans and viewers of the concert mesmerized by the stunning performance. Hrithik sang and also played the piano which left the fans awestruck. Alia Bhatt along with sister Shaheen spoke about all the people are need help amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bhatt sisters also thanked all the people who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak at the forefront by risking their lives to keep the rest of us safe. The world is currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19, and the I For India concert is making every effort to raise funds and making sure that the donations are used to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

