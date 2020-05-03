I For India Concert: Javed Akhtar recites poem on hunger and Shabana Azmi urges everyone to stand united

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared a stunning poem about hunger. The lyricist said in his speech that the Coronavirus outbreak is taking a very severe toll on the underprivileged people.

Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared a stunning poem about hunger. The lyricist said in his speech that the Coronavirus outbreak is taking a very severe toll on the underprivileged people who do not get food to eat. Javed Akhtar states how hunger affects human confidence and how it could also bring about behavioral changes. The Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recited a beautiful poem highlighting the issue of hunger among the people who are left without jobs and homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi spoke about how the country needs to stand united in the fight against the Coronavirus. The actress also spoke about how the people of India need to bring about a social change. Shabana Azmi also highlights how the outbreak of COVID-19 has destroyed the lives of people and has brought the world to a complete halt. The Arth actress goes on to add that people across the world need to come together, stand unified in order to build a new world together.

Both, Javed and Shabana gave out very strong messages during the I For India concert, which was being streamed live on Facebook. This is a noble attempt to bring various artists and celebrities together on one platform to raise funds and donations to battle the global crisis of COVID-19. The world is fighting the Coronavirus scare and to raise funds to battle the outbreak, actors and other artists are coming together to urge people to help.

