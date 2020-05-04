I For India Concert: Mira Nair remembers Irrfan Khan; Says 'He has left behind extraordinary legacy of work'

I For India Concert: Noted filmmaker Mira Nair remembered late actor Irrfan Khan at the program and talked about his excellence in the field of acting. Read on to know more.

The Bollywood film industry lost one of the most precious gems on 29th April 2020 when legendary actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode after succumbing to colon infection. The Angrezi Medium star was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour 2018 and was receiving treatment for the same since then. However, no one would have imagined in their wildest dreams that he would leave us so suddenly. The entire Bollywood industry was left grief-stricken after getting to know the sad news.

Noted filmmaker Mira Nair who had worked with Irrfan Khan before remembered him at the I For India concert that was held on Sunday to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The Namesake director said that the late actor’s work had honesty and that he brought with his work the purity of intent. Mira further said that Irrfan left behind an extraordinary legacy of work and will always inspire other actors. She expressed her gratitude for whatever he gave everyone through each of his on-screen appearances.

Talking about I For India concert, it was held for raising funds that would help in providing assistance to the people who have been affected amidst the lockdown period. Many international celebs including Will Smith, Mick Jagger and Bryan Adams took part in the online concert. Apart from them, noted Bollywood celebs including , , Amitabh Bachchan, Shruti Haasan, , Papon, Sonu Nigam and others also joined the concert.

