I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan performs his version of Bella Ciao; Ranveer Singh sings 'Doori'

I For India concert: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his singing talent by performing the song 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh croons 'Doori.'

The I For India concert has been a successful one and has received tremendous response from millions of people. It has been organized to entertain everyone who has been under home quarantine owing to the unprecedented situation going on across the country. Moreover, the donations from the online concert will be given to the COVID-19 relief fund backed by an organization. Numerous national and international celebs have participated in the program on Facebook that has been watched by millions of people.

Among others who have participated in the online concert including and . The Badshah of Bollywood, instead of delivering his popular dialogues, has done something different this time. He has crooned the popular song ‘Bella Ciao’ from Money Heist but wait! There’s a twist in the same. The Raees actor has made his own ‘desi’ rendition of the song thereby sending his fans into a frenzy. The best part is that Shah Rukh’s son AbRam also makes a cameo appearance in the video.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the talented actor sings the song ‘Doori’ from the 2019 movie Gully Boy. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, many other Bollywood celebs have taken part in the huge concert including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, , , Shruti Haasan, Jonas, , Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mira Nair, Papon, etc. Moreover, international artists like Will Smith, Mick Jagger and Bryan Adams have also participated in the same.

Credits :Facebook

