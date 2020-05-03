I For India Concert: Sidharth Malhotra urges fans to help street animals; Tiger Shroff croons melodious songs

I For India Concert has witnessed the coming together of multiple celebs to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19. Read on to know how Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra did their bit for the same.

India is currently witnessing a huge and probably one of the longest online concerts on Facebook which has been organized to help those who have been adversely affected because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Almost 85 artists and intellectuals have come together for this grand concert which began at 7.30 pm on Sunday, May 3, 2020. For the unversed, the funds raised through the online platform will be contributed to the COVID-19 response fund managed by a leading organization in India.

Needless to say, multiple celebs have put their best foot forward in entertaining the millions of audience who are watching the live concert. For instance, started off the concert with a beautiful poem on the current situation while and his wife Kirran Rao, on the other hand, sang some amazing songs. Tiger Shroff has done something very different which is sure to excite many of his fans. He shows off his singing talent by crooning two melodious numbers, Theher Ja from the movie October and the classic number Roop Tera Mastana.

Another Bollywood star, , on the other hand, focused on the safety of animals in the midst of this unprecedented situation. He starts off by saying that COVID-19 is not spread by animals and that no one should mistreat them. The Marjaavaan actor also requests everyone to provide food and water to the street animals. Apart from the two actors, , Kartik Aaryan, , Jay Sean and have also participated in the online concert.

