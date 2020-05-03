I For India Concert: Vidya Balan focuses on domestic violence issue; Madhuri Dixit sings Ed Sheeran's Perfect

The Kahaani actress states that as the world battles the outbreak of Coronavirus, there are women who are facing the issue of domestic violence. Madhuri Dixit sang 'Perfect' in the most mesmerizing way.

The Mission Mangal actress Vidya Balan warned about the rising cases of domestic violence in the country. The Kahaani actress states that as the world battles the outbreak of Coronavirus, there are women who are facing the issue of domestic violence. The Bollywood actress Vidya Balan says that there are women who are not safe at home. Vidya Balan says that due to the frustrations and stress about the coming days has led to a rise in domestic violence cases in the country. Vidya makes sure to point that the count of domestic violence cases is rising in the country and we as a nation need to tackle the issue to make sure that the women in the country are safe.

The Kalank actress along with son Arin Nene gave a stunning rendition of Ed Sheeran's single, Perfect. Arin took to the piano as Madhuri Dixit sang Perfect in the most mesmerizing way. The fans of the Bollywood diva, and the viewers of the I For India concert were left spellbound by Madhuri's performance. The diva who is known for her dancing skills surprised one and all by singing a song.

The mother and son duo of Madhuri Dixit and Arin Nene made sure that the fans and viewers are absolutely engaged by their breath-taking performance. The Bucket List actress urged everyone to donate to fight the war against Coronavirus. The world is currently fighting a battle against the outbreak of COVID-19, and the I For India concert is making every effort to raise funds.

