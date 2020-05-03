I For India Concert: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma focus on the issue of frontline workers; urge fans to donate

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli said that frontline workers and medical staff who are in the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 must be protected.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gave a very strong message about the frontline workers who are battling the outbreak of Coronavirus. The Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife also shared a very important message about how humans are known to be social in nature and now due to the global crisis of COVID-19, everyone has to practice social distancing in order to keep safe during the difficult times. Both the husband and wife duo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, highlighted important aspects as the world battles the Coronavirus scare.

The Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli said that frontline workers and medical staff who are in the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 must be protected. He further says that we need to raise funds to make sure that the frontline staff are safe and well protected as they are fighting the outbreak by risking their lives for others. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress says that human lives have changed after the Coronavirus outbreak. Anushka Sharma says that she has observed that the world is indeed coming together even as people are practicing social distancing. Anushka says that even though we have to stay away from our loved ones to keep everyone safe, there is more love and affection among the people.

Both Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have sent across some very powerful message for everyone. Virat and Anushka urge people to donate in order to raise funds to fight the battle against COVID-19.

