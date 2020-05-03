I For India: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan focus on the importance of family & helping the needy ones

I For India Concert: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan urge fans to help the financially weaker sections of the society. Read on to know more.

I For India, the huge four-hour long concert has witnessed the coming together of numerous people under one digital platform to raise funds for those who are affected by the Coronavirus crisis. This donation will be made to the COVID-19 relief fund organized by a renowned organization as a measure to deal with the unprecedented situation. As many as 85 celebs have participated in the online concert that has been held on Facebook and watched by millions of people.

Bollywood stars and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also participated in I For India and have contributed their part in spreading awareness among the people. They have focused on helping the financially weaker sections of the society who have been affected the most because of the indefinite lockdown period that has been imposed across the country. They have also talked about how spending time with family members has proved to be a blessing in current times.

Apart from Saif and Kareena, many other celebs from the Bollywood film industry have participated in the online concert. For instance, and Javed Akhtar have recited some beautiful poems, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff have crooned some melodious numbers while a few others like , Twinkle Khanna, Kapil Sharma and others had important conversations with some health professionals and intellectuals. Apart from that, well-known singers like Papon, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and AR Rahman have also sung some beautiful numbers in the same.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×