I For India: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers & 85 other stars collab for a fundraiser concert

Several Bollywood and Hollywood stars are coming together for a special fundraiser concert titled I For India to show their support towards those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

After and Jonas joined hands with Global Citizen: Together At Home event, the Don actors are joining hands with several Bollywood and Hollywood stars for a four-hour fundraiser concert. The fundraiser, I For India, sees as many as 85 stars come together to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The event is set to take place on May 3. took to Instagram to make the announcement. He revealed all the funds raised will be contributed towards COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia.

The filmmaker revealed posted a picture with the celebrities participating in the event. Bollywood stars lined up for the event includes , , Arijit Singh, , Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Siddharth Malhotra, AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few. Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling, Will Smith and Bryan Adams are a few of the many international stars who will be participating in the event.

KJo shared the announcement with the caption, "Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST."

