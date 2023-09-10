'I just feel like I am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mom was advised by doctors to abort her

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who started her Bollywood journey in 1993 with Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, is celebrating her 30th year in the film industry. Over her remarkable career, she has appeared in notable films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Apne, and more. Besides, she has ventured into television as a judge on various reality shows. Currently, Shilpa is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Sukhee, a slice-of-life comedy-drama. The film's trailer has already been unveiled and earned praise from the audience. Recently, the actress revealed that doctors had advised her mother to abort her.

During a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Shilpa shared about a period when her mother thought she might lose her due to a difficult pregnancy. She also shared that her mother was advised by the doctors to abort her. She said, “My mom told me that when I was conceived, she thought she was going to lose me, and the doctors suggested that she should abort the child because she went through a very difficult pregnancy. They thought she was going to have a miscarriage because she was constantly bleeding. I was stillborn. I just feel like I am a survivor.”

She added, “So, she always believed that I was here for a purpose, and that just makes me feel like films are just a catalyst in my life. I'm here to maybe do something and maybe be a source of inspiration for people who are going through a lot. If you see my social media, I'm constantly putting up messages because we are all having a hard time in life. Not everyone has it easy.”

About Sukhee

Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. The movie features Shilpa Shetty along with social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. It's scheduled to hit theaters on September 22nd.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma in 2022, where she acted alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Unfortunately, the film didn't receive positive reviews from critics and didn't perform well at the box office. She is also set to appear in a Kannada action film called KD - The Devil, directed by Prem. This movie features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran and is expected to be released later this year.

