'I just wanted to...': Haddi star Rajesh Kumar reveals reason behind bald look in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Set against the murky secrets of Gurgaon and Noida, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi is based on the life of a transgender. The film also stars Ila Arun in a key role. Rajesh Kumar, who is widely recognized for playing the character Rosesh Sarabhai in the TV series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is also seen sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, and Zeeshan Ayub in the popular film Haddi released on ZEE5 today. The actor has recently revealed how he went bald for the film in order to look like a giant version of himself.

Rajesh Kumar talks about his character in Haddi and the reason behind sporting a bald look in the film

During a recent interaction with IANS, Rajesh Kumar spoke about his character in the film Haddi and said, “In the film 'Haddi', my character's name is Satto and he's basically a teddy bear of that particular transgender community. People who engage in some illegal activities and handle everything. He is the agony aunt of that place. He also works for Anurag Kashyap but he has his own world with these people. It is a kind of positive character I would say, in contrast to their negative setup.”

Speaking about his bald look in the film, he further added, “A lot of effort was put into this character, but it was approached differently. One, I just went completely bald. I just wanted to look like a giant version of me. So, a lot of weight is on the body to make it look like that. I also sound heavy and it feels like this guy is more of a bear. The look kind of excited me plus the project was with Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Zeeshan Ayub, Ila Arun. This is the kind of film that has never been done before. So, for me, it was a new genre that I wanted to explore and challenge myself. also. Actually, it excited me in the very first reading. I wanted to go all out.”

Rajesh Kumar talks about his experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

Sharing his experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film, Rajesh said, “It was an amazing experience in terms of learning a lot from Anurag Kashyap because a director's point of view is paramount. With Nawazuddin, in fact, I was lucky to work in two films, Haddi and another film.”

He further added, “I have learned from them that the more minimalistic performance you can do, the bigger impact it has. On television, we do a lot of acting and there is a lot of movement on our face. But with Nawaz and the rest of the team, I learned that you don't need to use a lot of facial expressions. If you just have very controlled expression from your eyes and you believe in your eyes, you can perform only through your eyes.”

“You do not need to work too much. The way they deliver and carry their character, the consistency of the character throughout the film, and how to maintain the schedule is what I learnt,” the actor concluded.

Haddi was released today on September 7 on ZEE5 and has been garnering immense praise and love from both the audience and critics.

