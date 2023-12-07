'I kept pushing myself': Bobby Deol REVEALS he quit carbs for 2 months before Animal shoot

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release. Apart from them, Bobby Deol gained a lot of attention for his brutal role of antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. The scene where the actor goes shirtless to fight Ranbir's character, who plays the lead in Animal, is getting a lot of praise from fans. Bobby, in a recent interview, shared the rigorous exercise routine that he followed to achieve this chiseled body. The actor also revealed that he gave up carbohydrates for two months before shooting the film.

Bobby Deol shares his workout routine for Animal

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol said that he maintained a balanced and disciplined lifestyle after his role in Race 3 (2018). He said, “I started working out, like really working out seriously, when I was offered Race 3. From then on it has been six years and I have been on it."

Opening up on how sacrificing food is a big thing, the actor said, “It is a really big sacrifice to make because I love food and I don’t think right and wrong when I am eating." He added that he trained hard and two months before shooting Animal, he went off-carbs completely. Bobby only had a protein and veggies-rich diet and would do cardio both morning and evening and would also work out in between that.

Advertisement

Deol also talked about his food habits. The Animal star said that he is not a foodie and likes simple food. "I love ghar ka makhan. I don’t get up and think about aloo parathas and lassi. I grew up on a vegetarian diet because in my house only vegetarian food was made," added he.

Meanwhile, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is successfully running in theaters and was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe I’ll still come back': Bobby Deol on fan theories of his character being resurrected in Animal sequel