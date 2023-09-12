'I knew we are often spoken of': Esha Deol on public speculations about equation with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been receiving lots of appreciation from fans and running amazingly at the box office. Fans witnessed a fam-jam moment as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a rare appearance with their sisters Esha Deol and Ahana, the daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife, actress Hema Malini. A few weeks ago, Esha Deol opened up about the viral pictures with Sunny and Bobby from the Gadar 2 screening and said that it was a beautiful moment. Now, in a recent interview, Esha spoke about the public speculations about her equation with half-brothers Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol opens up on public speculations about equation with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol attributed the affection she and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol experienced lately to her father Dharmendra's enduring legacy. The actress said, “This comes from my father. It’s his aura, his persona and we are his seeds so we are just taking it forward and the public who has that love for him gives it to us.”

Opening about the public speculations about her equation with Sunny and Bobby, Esha said, "The media knows what the public will like and they cater to them. They are doing their job. I don’t ever take it to heart. I take it with a pinch of salt. It’s something that I am always aware of. I knew we are often spoken of. There are certain things we can talk about and there are certain things we don’t want to talk about and we will not no matter how much we are coaxed.”

In an interview with ETimes, Esha once spoke about her pictures with Sunny and Bobby from the Gadar 2 screening. The actress shared, “Honestly, the picture happened very organically. It was not planned. We are very private as a family. We are very respectful towards each other."

Esha further added that she feels whether she ties them Rakhi or not is none of anyone else's business. But people love to do that moment because they are all actors, according to Esha. She also said that they are not here "to prove to people."

