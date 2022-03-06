I know I wasn’t around but..: Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 25th birthday today and the actress has been receiving some immense love on social media. While her fans are showering love on her, siblings are not too far behind. After sister Khushi Kapoor dropped an adorable childhood photo, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor followed suit in wishing her.

Anshula shared a sweet picture and wrote, "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu)."

As for Arjun Kapoor, the actor shared a goofy, black and white photo with his half sister. Arjun also acknowledged that he wasn't with Janhvi since her early years and that they did not share a strong relationship. "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..." Arjun cutely wrote for Janhvi Kapoor.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wishes:

Meanwhile, on Janhvi's 25th birthday, Khushi wrote, "Happy Birthday my everything." Dad Boney Kapoor also echoed similar thoughts as he wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta."

While Janhvi and Khushi are born to Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Arjun and Anshula are born to Boney and late ex-wife Mona Kapoor.

