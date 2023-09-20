‘I learnt a lot...’: Atlee on his fanboy moment with Shah Rukh Khan and making something ‘bigger than Jawan’

The action-thriller movie Jawan was successful in keeping up with the excitement and the hype that the team created around it. The way the movie was positively received worldwide shows that director Atlee Kumar has given his heart and mind to the movie. In a recent interview, the acclaimed filmmaker who rules the South Indian film industry shared learning a lot from Shah Rukh Khan. Kumar also hinted at coming up with something bigger than Jawan.

Atlee Kumar says he watched all the movies of Shah Rukh Khan

Just like millions of SRK fans, the director is also an admirer of the King of Bollywood and his work. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Atlee said that he’s an SRK fan who loved him as a romantic guy, as an antagonist in films like Darr, Baazigar, and Don, and as a patriot in Chak De India, Swades, and Hey Ram. He said, “Whatever films you mentioned. There's an element of each in Jawan. I've watched them all, without any reason. If any film of his plays on television or on OTT, I'll watch it. I was a kid when I watched most of his films. When I grew up, I watched Chak De! and others. I just love him, for no reason. Whatever he is in, I'll watch it.”

Shah Rukh Khan told Atlee Kumar to make a film that belonged to his world

With SRK’s King of Romance identity, even Atlee thought that SRK would want to make a film with him on the lines of his romantic comedy movie Raja Rani. But the director was surprised when the Om Shanti Om actor asked him to come up with a mass entertainer that Atlee is famous for. He divulged, “See, when he called me and I met him, I thought I'd make something in the zone of Raja Rani with him. But he said he wants a film that belongs to the Atlee world. He said he hadn't tried anything like that yet. So, to bring him into my world, I had to come up with something new. Whatever people are enjoying and appreciating in theatres is all because of the thought Shah Rukh Khan sir gave to me.”

Atlee says his next will be bigger than Jawan

In the interview, Atlee called working with Shah Rukh Khan a lifetime opportunity. He shared, “When Shah Rukh sir asked me to make a film with him, it was like a lifetime opportunity for any director. I was very happy, I said yes. Then I went to Vijay sir and told him. He said, ‘Are you serious? He came to you?’ I said he did. He said, ‘Give your life to it.’ So, everyone was very supportive.”

Talking about making Jawan, Atlee said that he was very comfortable. He said, “I felt as if I was making the same film. I learned a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, and taking the film to the next level." "Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan,” the director shared.

