I’ll never do life without you: Genelia D'Souza’s birthday post for Ritesh Deshmukh screams love

Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram handle and wished her husband Ritesh Deshmukh on his 43rd birthday with an adorable birthday message. Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia shared a cute reel featuring Ritesh. She penned a lengthy post and expressed love for Ritesh She wrote. "Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..I'm so glad for me that one will always be you...Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.”

Genelia described her love as the most "amazing" and "selfless" man. "You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there's nothing I would change about lives.. Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd. May all your dreams come true. Love, Your Cheerleader for life," she further added. As soon as Genelia dropped the adorable post, fans bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes for Ritesh.

Recently, Genelia and Ritesh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. Genelia and Riteish both were seen getting emotional after watching a video of kids at a cancer treatment center. Riteish said, “Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through).”

To note, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia got married in Feb 2012 and have two sons Rahyl and Riaan.