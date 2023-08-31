‘I lost my six packs’: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals he had a ‘fantastic’ food experience in Chennai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Atlee’s Jawan. The trailer of Jawan was released today, and it is a huge hit among the viewers. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai for the grand pre-release event of Jawan. Videos from the event have taken social media by storm. During the event, Shah Rukh also expressed how much he loved the food in Chennai.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan expresses his love for Chennai food

While addressing his fans during the Chennai event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I'm humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realized early on that the best films are made in Tamil." Not just Tamil films, SRK also mentioned that he absolutely loved Tamil food! He joked that he lost his six-pack abs and then gained them back. “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, at the event, Shah Rukh’s Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi lauded the Bollywood superstar and called him a good human being. He said that the best thing about SRK is that he treats every person equally, no matter how small or big one is. “I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Melbourne and he said I'm a very good actor, after that, he offered me Jawan,” he said.

About Jawan

Jawan marks director Atlee’s first Bollywood venture, and the film also marks Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in Jawan. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’ dialogue goes VIRAL