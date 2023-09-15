‘I love bad guys…’: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan on playing anti-hero; finds heroes ‘very boring’

Shah Rukh Khan, widely recognized as the King of Romance in Bollywood, has captivated audiences with his charismatic and charming hero roles for decades. However, he has also portrayed compelling villainous characters in films like Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam. In his most recent film, Jawan, Shah Rukh takes on a character who rebels against the system and fights for justice in an impactful narrative. His performance in the dual role of father and son has been lauded by the audience. Shah Rukh recently shared his perspective on hero and anti-hero roles and also revealed his personal preference.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan on preferring anti-hero roles

In a recent conversation with IMDb, Shah Rukh Khan was posed with the question of whether he derived more enjoyment from playing an anti-hero character compared to the conventional hero roles. In his response, the superstar revealed his preference for portraying the antagonist on screen, citing his perception of hero roles as somewhat boring and monotonous.

Shah Rukh expressed, “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things. Just the nice things. To be able to do this good I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part, so that I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again, because, you know just playing the good guy again and again and again and being nice, puppy-eyed, doe-eyed, is boring after sometime. Personally, yes I like playing the bad guy. I love bad guys.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan

Despite Shah Rukh Khan's characters being on a path of vengeance in the film, the primary antagonist was portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. The intense showdown between these two talented actors was a delight to witness for fans. Shah Rukh also exhibited remarkable chemistry with the lead actress Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, who made a special appearance. His camaraderie with Sanjay Dutt, who made a cameo, was also a notable highlight.

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee, is currently running in theaters.

