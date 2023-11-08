'I love him so so much': Ira Khan drops new PICS from pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially got engaged in November last year. The couple is getting ready for their wedding in early 2024. Ira and her fiancé have already kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities as they performed Kelvan a few days ago. Today, November 7, she posted a bunch of pictures from the second set of Kelvan and Ukhana alongwith a beautiful message.

Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare hug each other in new pre-wedding festivities pictures

A while ago, Ira Khan dropped a bunch of photos from the second set of Kelvan and Ukhana as she began her pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen hugging each other while flaunting their bright smiles. One of the snaps shows Ira tying a flower band to Nupur's wrist. She also shared a video where the duo can be seen engaged in a funny conversation while having food as pet of the ritual.

For the occasion, Ira wore a red saree and accessorized it with flower jewelry. On the other hand, Nupur wore a yellow kurta and white pants.

Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much." Take a look:

In a conversation with News18 India, Aamir Khan earlier revealed that Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Aamir praised Nupur and said that he was already like a son to him. “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (by the way, his pet name is Popeye the sailor man) — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy," added Aamir.

Meanwhile, Ira is Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta's daughter. According to reports, Ira and Nupur started dating in 2020 and they made their relationship Insta-official in 2021.

