'I love you': Athiya Shetty cheers for her 'everything' KL Rahul as he scores ton in India vs Pakistan match

KL Rahul who recently returned to cricket after recovering from an injury, scored a century in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. The cricketer's wife Athiya Shetty couldn't keep calm as she congratulated him on his milestone.

Athiya Shetty congratulates KL Rahul on scoring a century in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

On Monday, September 11, KL Rahul scored a remarkable century at the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023. The cricketer had returned to play after recovering from an injury. Athiya Shetty took no time in wishing her husband on Instagram. She shared pictures and video of the moment he acheived this milestone and wrote an emotional caption, saying, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1." Have a look:

Athiya's father Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments.

