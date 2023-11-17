'I love you infinitely': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares endearing birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya; see PIC

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is adored as one of Bollywood's beloved star kids. Celebrating her 12th birthday on November 16, Aishwarya, her loving mother, shared a heartwarming message alongside a delightful childhood photograph to extend warm birthday wishes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts a childhood photo of her daughter, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to share an adorable childhood photo of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on her 12th birthday. The picture captures little Aaradhya, donned in a pink frock, smiling at the camera as she poses with her mother for a selfie. Alongside the photo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress expressed her love and birthday wishes, writing, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

Check out Aishwarya's Instagram post below:

Fans express their love on Aishwarya's post

Aishwarya's post received an outpouring of love from fans. One user conveyed, "Happy birthday to you Aaradhya. I love you unconditionally the way I love your beautiful Mom in the world. Sending you allot of birthday wishes from Africa." Another shared, "Was eagerly waiting for this post. Happy Birthday Aaradhya. Loads of loveeee!" Yet another commented, "Happiest Birthday Aarruuuu, sending lots of hugs and wishes."

Earlier today, Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable childhood photo of Aaradhya to celebrate her special day. In the picture, a young Aaradhya gazes at her father affectionately. Accompanying the photo, the actor expressed his birthday wishes, saying, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest."

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, married on April 20, 2007, joyfully welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings with Aaradhya on 50th birthday; PICS