'I Love You': Malaika Arora reveals what was her last text to Arjun Kapoor and our hearts are melting

Among the couples who always manage to make heads turn, and are a fan favourite. The duo often leaves fans in awe with their cute social media PDA and whenever they step out together, they leave everyone in awe of their style. However, recently, Malaika ended up spilling the beans about her bond with Arjun on the show she is shooting for and well, it has left everyone swooning over the two. Not just this, Malaika revealed her most recent text message to beau Arjun and it is too cute to miss.

In a recent episode of Supermodel of the Year with Milind Soman, Malaika was quizzed about a couple of things including her turn on, turn-offs, crushes and more. While chatting, Milind reportedly even asked her about the person who knows her inside out. To this, Malaika replied and said it was Arjun Kapoor. Further, she added that she feels Arjun 'understands' her. She said, "I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me." Further, she also revealed what message she had sent to him last. Malaika smiled and revealed, "I love you too."

While talking about the 3 things that turn her on in a man, Malaika said that she likes a guy who is 'rough around the edges.' She shared that she likes someone who can kiss really well. Further, Malaika shared her biggest turn off is a 'man who gossips. The star even revealed that she has a big crush on Danial Craig and a female crush on Bella Hadid.

Talking about Arjun and Malaika, the duo have been seeing each other for a while now and they made it official back in 2019 when Malaika shared a lovely photo from their Maldives trip on the 2 States actor's birthday. The two are often seen rooting for each other on social media as well.

