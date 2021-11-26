‘I love you Nick Jonas’ says Priyanka Chopra after divorce rumours surfaced; See PIC

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' and global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the famous couples across the globe. The actress recently left her fans in shock as she removed Nick’s surname 'Jonas' from her name on her official social media account. While there was no reaction from the actress or her team, divorce rumours quickly started surfacing online.

However, Priyanka’s new pictures on Thanksgiving has put an end to all those speculations. On November 25, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Nick Jonas to extend wishes to her fans on Thanksgiving. In the priceless photograph, Priyanka can be seen hugging Nick, while the singer looks at her with love. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating”. Earlier in the day, even Nick Jonas shared the same picture on his gram and had written, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra”. The precious picture of Priyanka and Nick proves that the couple is still head over heels in love with each other.

Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka and Nick featured on a comedy special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' wherein Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas were also present. The actress had shared a short clip on her gram wherein she was seen saying, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

The show grabbed a lot of attention and several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, and others also gave a shout-out to Priyanka for her amazing performance.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Priyanka Chopra roasting hubby Nick Jonas