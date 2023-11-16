'I love you the mostest': Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya is all things cute; see PIC

On November 16, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 12. She is one of the most loved star kids in B-town. To celebrate the special day, her father dropped a heartwarming post along with a cute childhood picture of Aaradhya to wish on her birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan shares childhood picture of daughter Aaradhya

Taking to his Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a cutesy childhood photo of his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to wish on her 12th birthday. In the picture, little Aaradhya, dressed in a white frock, can be seen looking at his father in an adorable way.

Sharing the picture, the Ghoomer actor wrote, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest. (red heart)

Reacting to the post, Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tied the knot on April 20, 2007, welcomed their daughter in 2011.

During an interview with ETimes, Abhishek earlier shared how his wife has allowed him to go and work in films while she takes care of Aaradhya. On speaking about Aaradhya adapting to showbiz, he said, "Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world." Abhishek shared that Aishwarya handled it beautifully and that it wasn't made into a big deal for her daughter that both her grandparents are from the film world and both her parents are from the film world too.

He further added that they did not make it into a "big thing." The actor said that Aaradhya is a very normal kid and he credited his wife for the same.

