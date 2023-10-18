'I mean it’s a part of it': Aditya Roy Kapur REVEALS if he 'feels objectified' in industry

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. He is not only known for his amazing acting skills but also for his attractive physique. In a recent interview, the Aashiqui 2 actor revealed whether he feels "objectified" in the industry while sharing if maintaining his physique takes a toll on him.

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if he feels objectified in industry

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked whether he feels objectified in the industry. To which the actor said, "No objection taken at all.” Rather, he thinks that it's a part of his acting job, hence he does not take it to heart.

Revealing how he shot his first promo shirtless, Aditya shared, "I started off as a VJ with Channel V and I was well into being objectified. My first promo introducing VJ Aditya was me taking my shirt off at Agonda Beach in Goa. So that has been happening since the start of my career."

Kapur further added, "I mean it’s a part of it." Labeling it as a visual medium, the actor stated that if one can click that box, then it is a good thing. When asked if maintaining body shape affects him, Aditya Roy shared that he is not always on a diet and likes to eat everything by not following a very strict diet chart. But he also shared that when he is preparing for a role, he makes sure that he works towards the required body shape for the respective character.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager. He shared screen space with veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The series received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience and increased the anticipation for another season.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani opened up about his thoughts on the show's success. He said that the expectations were high and the "bar was pretty high." Continuing the same, Aditya further added that it feels good that people have shown their love which is satisfying to complete the job properly. He ended, "There was a nervousness to see if it connects or not.”

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Anurag Basu.

