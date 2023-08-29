'I narrated Gadar Ek Prem Katha to Govinda but he...': Anil Sharma clarifies Sunny Deol was the first choice

Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial Gadar 2 as the film has emerged as a box office hit. The film is a much-anticipated sequel to 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and marks the return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their much-loved roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. After the buzz around Gadar 2 grew, rumors started circulating that Govinda was the first choice for the first part. But, in a recent interview, Anil Sharma dispelled all the misunderstanding.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anil was asked if he had asked Govinda to be a part of Gadar 2, he said, "Govinda wasn’t a choice for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. I had done a film called Maharaja with him. One day, I was just narrating the story of Gadar to him and he told me, ‘I can’t do this film.’ He thought that I was narrating the film to him because I wanted to cast him.”

Moreover, the director also revealed that after he narrated the story of the film, Govinda showed no interest in it because of its portrayal of Hindu-Muslim conflict. Anil said, "Before narrating the story, I had told him that I have narrated this story to Sunny Deol and I am doing this film with him. Then he asked me, ‘What is the story?’ So then I narrated Gadar’s story to him and he told me, ‘Nahi nahi mein ye picture toh kar bhi nahi sakta kyuki ismein itana Hindu-Musalman hain [No, I can’t do this film because it has so much Hindi-Muslim].’ Bus itni se baat hui aur kuch nahi hua. Par shayad ye galat phahamee unke man mein reh gae ki mein Gadar unko offer kar raha tha [That was the only conversation we had about Gadar. But perhaps this misconception remained in his mind that I was offering him the film]. But he wasn’t a bad choice, he was the superstar of that time but in my mind I wanted a Punjabi hero and that could only be Sunny Deol."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in reprised roles. Moreover, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, and Manish Wadhwa, among others. The story of the film is set during the Indo-Pakistan conflict of 1971.