'I need to feel...': Anupam Kher REVEALS why comedy no longer sparks his passion

Be it a high profile Maharashtra police officer in A Wednesday or as Sathnam’s father in The Boy with the Top Knot, Anupam Kher has donned many hats. Any amount of praise will be less for actor Anupam Kher, who has innumerable hit movies to his credit and has left the audience feeling entertained after watching his movies over the years. If you are a 90’s kid, you would surely relate to this! While the actor has delivered a heap of successful comedy films, recently, he has been on a thriller-suspense spree as he has begun exploring this new genre. From The Kashmir Files to the recently released The Freelancer, Anupam Kher is once again leaving his audience spellbound by his impeccable performances even in the thriller-suspense genre. Recently, he said that “comedy doesn’t excite him” and pondered how difficult it is to ace comedy.

‘Comedy doesn’t excite me, something juicy has not come to me yet’: Anupam

The actor, who rules over the hearts of Bollywood fans, in an interview with Indian Express, said that he has “enjoyed doing mindless comedies”. However, it doesn’t excite him now. “As my mind keeps maturing, I also need to keep challenging myself. I need to feel excited. Now comedy doesn’t excite me,” said the actor. Stating that doing movies of another genre is depicting his “personal growth”, he mentioned that he now wonders how he did films like Haseena Maan Jaayegi as acing comedy is a tough thing to do. “Doing this (comedy) is very difficult, especially when you are a trained actor, and you have read Constantin Stanislavsky and Bertolt Brecht, and then to do that, I think it really needs guts and also talent,” said the actor.

However, he also mentioned that he would do comedy but “something very juicy has not come to him as yet”. “When it does, I’ll be very happy to do it. My natural flair for comedy is much more than any other serious roles,” said the DDLJ actor.

Anupam reveals what he finds the best thing about the entertainment business

Stating that politics has no role to play in the entertainment business, he said that people watch movies “as a creative person’s vision” and that is the best part about the entertainment business. Furthermore, he said that you don’t see your personal politics when you see a project and as an actor, you give all your energy to a project.

ALSO READ: Is Special 26 sequel with Akshay Kumar in works? Anupam Kher weighs in