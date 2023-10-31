'I need to work on myself a little more': Arshad Warsi's son Zeke Warsi aims to follow father's footsteps

In recent times, Bollywood has witnessed the emergence of numerous star kids who've embarked on careers in the film industry, following the illustrious footsteps of their renowned parents. Notably, Arshad Warsi's son, Zeke Zidaan Warsi, recently expressed his aspiration to make his mark in the entertainment world during a conversation with Instant Bollywood. However, he acknowledges the importance of honing his skills before taking the plunge.

In a recent interview, Zeke Zidaan Warsi was questioned about the possibility of pursuing a career in acting and entering the world of cinema, akin to his father Arshad Warsi. Zeke revealed his fascination with films, recounting how he had delved into the study of cinema during his 11th and 12th grade years, thoroughly relishing the experience. He remarked, "I do see it happening but we will see I need to work on myself little more, my skills, polish it up a bit, then we can see what it is".

When questioned about his current focus, Zeke shared that he's juggling college life while exploring his various interests. He mentioned how he's dipped his toes into the world of film, picked up a few skills, and tinkered around with it. He also couldn't help but acknowledge the striking similarities in his dressing style and mannerisms to his father's, deeming them pretty much inevitable.

Back in April, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor proudly introduced his son, Zeke, and daughter, Zene Zoe Warsi, to the media during a special event. His wife, Maria Goretti, was right there with them, and they all happily posed for photographs together.

About Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti

The love story of Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti is as heartwarming as it is enduring. They first met during the late 1990s when Arshad was still in his modeling days. Maria, a former air hostess, was pursuing a career in television hosting and anchoring. Their paths initially crossed on the set of a dance show called Dance Dance, where the Jolly LLB actor, was working as a choreographer.

They dated for a few years, nurturing their connection, before deciding to tie the knot in 1999. Their wedding was an intimate and private affair. Over the years, their family grew as they welcomed two children into the world. Zeke Warsi, their son, was born on August 10, 2004, and their daughter, Zene Zoe Warsi, was born on May 2, 2007.