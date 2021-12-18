I only had Ranveer Singh on my mind: Director Kabir Khan on casting him in 83

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, in an interview, opened up about his upcoming film 83 and the cast- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others. Kabir Khan spoke about casting Ranveer Singh for the lead role and said he only had him in mind for the role.

“Ever since I was asked to make the film, I had only Ranveer on my mind. Ranveer is a chameleon. See his last 4 films and you feel there's a different human being in each of them. I knew Ranveer would be the perfect choice. I told him it's not a look-alike contest, you need to imbibe Kapil's persona,” Kabir Khan told ETimes.

He added, “You know, 83 is a big responsibility for me. I knew if I don't recreate this correctly, the country will not forgive me. Ditto for Ranveer: If he won't portray Kapil correctly, the audience will not forgive him. And as you see from the trailer, he has done it brilliantly. He worked very hard.”

Kabir further went on revealing that every character's casting took time- be it Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, or Sunil Gavaskar. They auditioned around 2000 people for the entire team and eventually chose 14.

To note, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva and many other names from the industry. It is backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. The movie will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

