'I played a transgender because...': Ila Arun reveals why she said yes to Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi

Ila Arun is an industry veteran who has been working for more than four decades. In her career, she has acted in several interesting films like Ardh Satya. Lamhe, Jodhaa Akbar and Manto among others. Apart from acting, she is also a popular singer. Arun is currently gearing up for the release of the crime drama film Haddi, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap.

Ila Arun reveals why she agreed to play a transgender

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ila Arun was asked why she agreed to play a transgender in Haddi. In response, she said: "I'm the problem. My age actresses do 2-2 films in a year. I did Ghoomketu, Aafat-e-Ishq and then Chhalaang. I am shooting for three films right now. I played a transgender because actors are always looking for a challenging role. Otherwise, the face remains the same. What makes it different is the character that they play."

Arun further said that she once played an 86-year-old in a children's film. To prepare for the role, Arun said she followed some of the transgenders including Lakshmi. "Gracefully, she wears her saree. You need to get the body language right otherwise it is normal. It's a challenging thing to do with them on actual location but was a good opportunity", she said.

Ila Arun talks about shooting with transgender actors

Haddi features several transgender actors. Arun said the entire shooting experience with them was "happy." She said that on the first day, she was conscious since she didn't know how to behave in front of them. "Sometimes these people were very loud, sometimes they were very emotional. But then they became part of me", she said.

Haddi is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. Sharma and Adamya Bhalla have written the screenplay. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Anurag Kashyap, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie's official trailer was launched recently and it was well received. Nawaz's look as a transgender person was particularly praised. Haddi will premier on September 7 on Zee5, on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

ALSO READ: Haddi Trailer OUT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui at loggerhead with Anurag Kashyap in revenge drama