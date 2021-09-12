I realized that he had lied: Prachi Desai on traveling across the globe to surprise someone

As Prachi Desai rings in her 33rd birthday, several fans across social media platforms wished the actress on her special day. Prachi Desai in an earlier chat with Filmfare had detailed an incident when she traveled across the globe to surprise someone. Prachi said that when she reached there, she realized that the person had lied to her. She further mentioned that she ended up making the most of her travel by having a solo trip. Prachi further spoke about how she is not the kind of person to confront the situation hence she started giving the ‘silent treatment’ to that someone.

Speaking about the incident, Prachi said, “I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I had spoken to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise. But when I reached there, I realized that he had lied. He was not there! I made the most of it and holidayed alone. That’s how you cope with it, you give yourself a good time." Speaking about confronting the person, Prachi said, “I’m not the kind who will stalk you. I drive a person crazy just by ignoring them.”

Prachi further added, “He had absolutely no idea why I was giving him the silent treatment because he had no idea I had flown there. It worked wonderfully. I’m a practical person. Even though I’m sensitive, I can’t dwell on situations and let them affect me. I deal with things internally. People around me won’t even know what’s going on. I’ll never create a scene. Maybe after some time has passed, I’ll tell them off in a civil manner. It can be a little unhealthy at times but that’s how I deal with it.”

