'I realized that life is short': Priyanka Chopra recalls skipping mom's birthday, Diwali until dad's demise

Among the many things that global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas is, she is also her daddy's little girl. The actress shared a special bond with her late father, Ashok Chopra. Hence, she was emotionally affected when he passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. In a recent chat with Tiffany Reid for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress revealed that she started respecting relationships and valuing time after losing her father.

Priyanka Chopra recalls forgetting her mom’s birthday and skipping Diwali until her dad's demise

Priyanka Chopra started working very early in life. The Indian actress who has now become an international star was very close to her parents, especially her dad. In a recent chat, the Dostana actress recalled how her life changed after losing her dad.

She divulged, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s,” the Baywatch star said adding that she would miss Diwali because she would be working in Europe. “They don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did.”

However, it hit her only after her dad’s death and she didn’t have another Diwali to be with him. Talking about the time when he got sick, she said, “It was a really big thing. I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realized that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground,” PeeCee shared.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After taking over Bollywood and acting in remarkable movies like Barfi, Fashion, Krrish, and many others, the actress flew abroad and worked hard until she became the first South Asian to lead an American network drama series titled Quantico. From there on, her journey as a global star began.

