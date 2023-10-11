‘I said no because…’: Akshay Kumar reveals why uncut version of OMG 2 won’t be released on OTT

Akshay Kumar is one of the few Bollywood actors who are famous for working on multiple projects simultaneously and releasing them, one after the other. He started the year with the film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi followed by OMG 2. With the movie, the makers wanted to create awareness around sex education in India. However, prior to the movie’s release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommended 27 cuts to it. The Amit Rai directorial movie went ahead with cuts. However, there were speculations that the uncut version of the film would be released on OTT. Akshay recently cleared the air around this.

Akshay Kumar reveals uncut version of OMG 2 won’t be released on OTT

The entire team of OMG 2 was in shock when the CBFC recommended 27 cuts and was given an A certificate. Talking about it, Akshay Kumar told India Today, He said, “I made a movie on sex education and there was a problem. It was given an adult certificate. I made a film for children, but it was very unfortunate I got an adult certificate for it. Children should be watching it! Our population is 1.5 billion, don’t you think we require sex education? It was just very sad.”

After the movie was released with the recommended cuts, there were rumors that when it will be up on streaming platforms, it will come up with the uncut version. Clearing the air about it, Khiladi Kumar said in the interview that he said no to the suggestion. “The film is out on Netflix and people were saying that we should release the uncut version, but I said no. Because let’s respect the censor board. We will put the same cut what they gave us. I respected them and went ahead with the same cut they gave us,” he divulged.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar came up with Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the disaster thriller film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. It was theatrically released on October 6.

ALSO READ: Mission Raniganj's Akshay Kumar spills beans on immigration officers abroad: 'You've come from...'