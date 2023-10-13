‘I said yes, and we both cried a little bit’: Madhu Mantena’s wife Ira Trivedi drops throwback VIDEO of his marriage proposal

Madhu Mantena, who has produced Bollywood films such as Ghajini, Rann, Masaan, tied the knot with yoga instructor Ira Trivedi in June this year. Their grand wedding celebrations were attended by their families and close friends. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Allu Arjun were also present for their wedding ceremony. Now, months after their wedding, Ira Trivedi has shared a throwback video, giving a sneak-peek into Madhu’s marriage proposal to her, two years ago.

Ira Trivedi took to her Instagram account to post a throwback video from Madhu Mantena’s marriage proposal. She revealed in her caption that it was from two or three years ago, when madhu proposed to her. The video shows Ira Trivedi flaunting her massive engagement ring, followed by Madhu Mantena on one knee, ready to pop the question to Ira. He is seen holding the ring box in his hand, and the room is decorated with silver balloons. He is then seen proposing to Ira. She wrote how it was an emotional moment and they both cried a little bit.

“The night that 1 turned to 2 and I found my partner for life About 2 years ago (or was it three ) I finished teaching a yoga class at Soho House Mumbai @sohohouse ( where I was also living during this time) and my now husband asked me to come up and visit some friends. I rocked up, a little sweaty in my yoga gear, and there he was on his knees, clearly nervous that it would be a no I said yes… and we both cried a little bit,” she wrote.

She further added, “We expected this moment, but then we also didn’t so we were confused and happy and shocked. Of course the next morning I woke up and did yoga in this ballon cloud. #anighttoremeberforever #engagement #throwback.”

Post their wedding ceremony in June, Madhu and Ira hosted a grand wedding reception which was attended by a number of celebrities such as Aamir, Hrithik, Saba, Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others.

