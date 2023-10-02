'I share a great bond...': Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor and his kids

Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor’s actor-filmmaker father Pankaj Kapur. Pankaj was first married to Neliima Azeem, with whom he had Shahid. In a recent interview, Pathak opened up on her relationship with her stepson-actor Shahid and his two kids Misha and Zain. Read below to know what the veteran actress shared.

Supriya Pathak opens up on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor and his kids

In an interview with ANI, Supriya Pathak got candid about her relationship with her stepson Shahid Kapoor, and his two children- Misha and Zain. The veteran actress shared, “Shahid is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren. I share a great bond with both my grandchildren, and as a family, we all put in efforts to strengthen our bonds. We are very family-oriented and believe in sticking together through thick and thin. I feel as generations pass, the bonds within families evolve. I have a friendlier and more open relationship with my daughter than I had with my mother."

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, the 62-year-old actress once recalled how her first meeting with Shahid went after she married Pankaj Kapur. “I met Shahid when he was six years old. So, for me, he was the cutest baby I’d seen. He was such a lovely child. He was very warm and he did not have any defiant reactions towards me, and nor did I have them too. So, when we met, it was instantly liking each other as people. And I think that is what just carried on. Though there were a lot of times when he was not with us, so whenever he would come and we kind of always… we reacted to each other as people," added Pathak.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, a son Ruhaan Kapoor, and a daughter Sanah Kapur.

