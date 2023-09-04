'I started crying because...': Kriti Sanon recalls about her tough first fashion show experience

Kriti Sanon is someone who has made a name for herself in a short span of time. She started out in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and has since acted in some of the most successful projects. Recently, she was bestowed with the National Award for Best Actress for her incredible performance in the 2021 film Mimi. But things were not easy when she started out.

Kriti Sanon talks about her first ramp show experience

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kriti recalled the time during her tryst with modeling. This was before she ventured into acting. She said, “My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me."

Kriti Sanon was preparing for her GMAT exams

After moving to Mumbai, Kriti was preparing for GMAT exams while she was trying to find work in modeling and films. She got her first Telugu film, 1: Nenokkadine with Mahesh Babu as well as Heropanti. However, there was a break of two months between their shooting schedules. During that time, she took the GMAT exam. She then said that having a backup plan made sure she was not desperate for work. “I understand the concerns of my parents coming from a middle-class, non-film family. What happens when you have a plan B is that you are not desperate anymore. You are passionate but you are not desperate. It’s a very thin line", she added.

Workwise. Kriti will be next seen in the action thriller Ganpath with Tiger Shroff. She has also done an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor. Apart from these, her first production venture called Do Patti is also on the floor. A few weeks ago, the actress also ventured into business with her own startup Hyphen.

