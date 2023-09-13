'I still get...'; Srishti Dixit reacts to her viral Poo video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan

Srishti Dixit, well-known for creating content on social media, is all set to step into the world of Bollywood with her debut film The Great Indian Family, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. While Dixit entertains her social media followers with amusing and hilarious videos, one of her recent videos, with the iconic Poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan was doing rounds in social media. Recently, Srishti spoke about how she’s still “recognized for it.”

Srishti Dixit on her viral Poo video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, during an interaction with ETimes, Srishti Dixit spoke about her “most viral” Poo video that also featured the OG Poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said, “The Poo video was definitely one of my most viral videos. I still get stopped, asked, and recognized for it. And I still get a lot of love for it. I really enjoyed making that video. It was a lot of fun. It was such a new experience for me as a person, as a creator to be recognised for it. And then I met Kareena Kapoor Khan recently at an event where I got to make a video with her. It was very surreal for me. It was a full circle moment for me.”

Srishti Dixit on her experience being a part of Yash Raj Films movie

Srishti Dixit also spoke about being a part of Yash Raj Films and how she always wanted to. She shared her excitement about the same. Srishti said, “I love Bollywood. I have grown up in Bollywood. I have grown up watching Yash Raj's movies. And I never thought that I would get to be inside those gates of Yash Raj and get to be a part of a movie being made by Yash Raj. What a grand and what a fulfilling experience it ended up being.”

She further added, “I had always wanted to act growing up. I loved being on stage. I used to like singing, dancing, and performing. I always thought that I wanted to be an actor. But there was no way for me to know how. Because I was in Kanpur. I have no connections in Bollywood or in the film fraternity. I come from a middle-class family. I don't have that kind of a background where a dream or aspiration like this was looked at very seriously.”

“But then things panned out the way they did. And I am so grateful for the internet. I am so grateful for social media. Because it birthed me. It gave me an opportunity to show myself and present myself and be loved. That got me this opportunity to act. Which I secretly always wanted. So I am just very glad with how things have worked out,” Srishti concluded.

The Great Indian Family is all set to hit the theatres on September 22, this year.

