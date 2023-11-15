'I take great pride': Katrina Kaif 'elated' as Tiger 3 smashes records with blockbuster opening

Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi was released in theaters on November 12, notably on Diwali. The film is considered to be one of the blockbusters of 2023. The hype and craze of the film has been unmatched since its release. It achieved its biggest opening by releasing uniquely on a Sunday to coincide with the Diwali holiday and grossed Rs 44 crore. Now, in a statement, Katrina expressed her excitement and gratitude for the same.

Katrina Kaif is thrilled as Tiger 3 has record smashing opening

In a statement, Katrina Kaif reacted to the grand opening of Tiger 3 and said, "It's truly delightful to witness the widespread entertainment that Tiger 3 is bringing to people across the nation this Diwali. It's amazing to see audiences from all corners of the country joyfully dancing in the theatres. The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season.”

She further added, “As someone dedicated to providing entertainment, this holds immense significance for me. I take great pride in Tiger 3 and I am elated that each film in this franchise has created enduring memories for the audience to cherish. This year has been phenomenal for Hindi cinema, and I am thrilled that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by audiences in the theatres.”

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan reprised his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in the film set while Katrina Kaif played the role of ex-ISI agent and Tiger's wife Zoya Humaimi. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi played the pivotal role of a terrorist, Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of Kabir from War.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra and it is a part of the YRF spy universe which took place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

