'I take it upon as a challenge': Alia Bhatt recalls changing her dialect for Udta Punjab, RRR roles

With multiple accolades including a National Award for Best Actress, Alia Bhatt has successfully proved her mettle in the film industry. The actress has millions of fanatics who still binge-watch some of her projects. In a recent interview, the actress shared the cheat code to acing characters in her movies.

Alia Bhatt recalls changing her dialect for Udta Punjab and RRR roles

Alia Bhatt is currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. During one of the sessions, the actress spoke about the intricacies of acting and shared her love for sound and imitation.

In a video circulating from the fest, the actress can be seen saying that unlike others, she always used to imitate and pick up sounds from people. She added that even when she narrates an incident to someone, she does it the way the other person said it. "Even when I talk and converse and just give normal stories, I will say it by imitating the other person. Even if I don’t do it well, I’ll still try."

Since she gets very attracted to different sounds, Alia is naturally inclined toward characters for which she will have to change her dialect whether it is Udta Punjab, or for a film completely different like RRR where she had to learn a new language.

Advertisement

Talking about it further, she said, “So, I take it upon as a challenge and I really enjoy doing it. There is a lot of prep work but I feel it makes half of the job much easier where you can just give a completely new face to a character and that will not be anything like you. So, like ‘Oh wow! What a great actor because she’s not like that'. So, it’s actually like a cheat code. It takes new lengths in your performance,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

We last saw Alia in the romantic-comedy family drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. As of now, she is shooting for her upcoming movie Jigra, which she is also producing with Karan Johar. Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina are also expected to be seen in the film which will be released on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheers at Red Sea Film Festival as she delivers Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue