'I take it upon as a challenge': Alia Bhatt recalls changing her dialect for Udta Punjab, RRR roles
During one of the sessions at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Alia Bhatt spoke about her obsession with sounds and imitating people.
With multiple accolades including a National Award for Best Actress, Alia Bhatt has successfully proved her mettle in the film industry. The actress has millions of fanatics who still binge-watch some of her projects. In a recent interview, the actress shared the cheat code to acing characters in her movies.
Alia Bhatt recalls changing her dialect for Udta Punjab and RRR roles
Alia Bhatt is currently at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. During one of the sessions, the actress spoke about the intricacies of acting and shared her love for sound and imitation.
In a video circulating from the fest, the actress can be seen saying that unlike others, she always used to imitate and pick up sounds from people. She added that even when she narrates an incident to someone, she does it the way the other person said it. "Even when I talk and converse and just give normal stories, I will say it by imitating the other person. Even if I don’t do it well, I’ll still try."
Since she gets very attracted to different sounds, Alia is naturally inclined toward characters for which she will have to change her dialect whether it is Udta Punjab, or for a film completely different like RRR where she had to learn a new language.
Talking about it further, she said, “So, I take it upon as a challenge and I really enjoy doing it. There is a lot of prep work but I feel it makes half of the job much easier where you can just give a completely new face to a character and that will not be anything like you. So, like ‘Oh wow! What a great actor because she’s not like that'. So, it’s actually like a cheat code. It takes new lengths in your performance,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added.
Alia Bhatt’s work front
We last saw Alia in the romantic-comedy family drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. As of now, she is shooting for her upcoming movie Jigra, which she is also producing with Karan Johar. Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina are also expected to be seen in the film which will be released on September 27, 2024.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheers at Red Sea Film Festival as she delivers Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival