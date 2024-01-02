'I think it's cool': The Archies star Mihir Ahuja opens up on Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda's dating rumors

With Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, several youngsters got the attention of cinephiles who wanted to know more about their personal lives. Soon, rumors of co-actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating each other spread like wildfire. In a recent interview, actor Mihir Ahuja, who worked with them in the teen film, reacted to it.

Mihir Ahuja speaks about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's dating rumors

After The Archies actors started promoting their movie and were spotted at multiple events and premiers together, it was speculated that Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are a couple and Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating each other. While talking to Zoom, Mihir Ahuja, who worked with them in the Zoya Akhtar-led movie, said that he’s not sure about their alleged relationship.

When questioned if he’s worried about the kind of attention his friends are getting, Mihir Ahuja responded, “I’m not sure of the attention they’re getting, to be honest. But I think it’s cool. It doesn’t worry me. I am pretty okay with that and the media is just doing their job.”

He further added that now everyone would be interested in him. As an actor and public figure, they would want to know about him and his life. “Maybe if I say I’m on a date with someone, and if the media is capturing it, I think they have the full right to do it because I can’t complain about that. It’s part and parcel of the industry. If we’re given so much respect as an actor, so I think you shouldn’t complain about these small things. They’re just doing their job and that’s fine with me,” he shared.

According to an old report by Hindustan Times, their romance bloomed while shooting for the teen movie. A source close to them said that they would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. That’s how most of the people in the production house learned about their bond, back in August 2022. It was also reported that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan is also fond of her and apparently ‘approves of the relationship’.

