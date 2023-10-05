'I used that time to...': Sanjay Dutt on how he spent days during jail time

Sanjay Dutt is a well-known and accomplished actor in Bollywood. He's about to appear in a Tamil movie called Leo. Sanjay has shared some insights into his experience during his time in Pune's Yerwada Jail. He was arrested for having possession of arms related to the 1993 bombings and was sentenced to five years in prison. Recently, Sanjay Dutt spoke about how he made the best of his time behind bars.

Sanjay Dutt opens up on his time behind the bars

Recently, on the show Star vs Food Survival hosted by chef Ranveer Brar, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt spoke about how he made the best of his time behind the bars in Pune’s Yerwada Jail. He said, “The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique.”

Arshad Warsi reveals Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3 is not on cards

Earlier in the month of June, during an interaction with India Today, Arshad Warsi confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel of the hit film Munna Bhai MBBS starring him and Sanjay Dutt possibly might not happen. He said, “Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

The actor also shared that Hirani won't start making the movie until he's absolutely certain about the script. He said, “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say "‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Leo and also has Ismart Shankar 2, and Welcome 3 among others, in his kitty.

