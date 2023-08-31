'I used to fear...': Babil Khan reveals whether comparisons with father Irrfan Khan obstructed his debut

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is one of the favorite star kids in the entertainment industry. He often shares throwback pictures with his late father, heartwarming anecdotes, and precious memories with Irrfan Khan. Babil made her acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, which was released on December 1, 2022. While many started comparing his acting skills with Irrfan, Babil has always mentioned that he is not trying to be his father and wants to maintain his personality as an individual. Now, in a recent interview, Babil revealed whether comparisons with his late father obstructed his acting debut or not.

Babil Khan reveals whether comparisons with father Irrfan Khan obstructed his debut

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Babil Khan expressed his wish for his late father Irrfan Khan to witness his achievements and be proud of him. When asked if comparisons with his father obstructed his acting debut or not, Babil said, “You don’t know you have that passion inside you, you need life experiences to push you towards your passion.”

He further added, “I used to fear his greatness. As a 16 year old when you start realising you want to do something with your life and your father is already a larger-than-life figure… That’s why it took me so long to confront my own passion, my own desire.”

When he was asked what message he'd like to convey to his father, Babil continued, "I wish you were here to see what I have grown up to be, you left before I could make you proud. That feeling of not being able to show him my work, and not being able to see him smile at what I have become, I am not saying that I have become something, just me as a person.”

In a previous interview with BBC Asia Network, Babil Khan opened up about how he gives auditions to get work and makes he is not using his privilege. He said, “I have reflected upon how I deal with my privilege. I give auditions, I don’t use the privilege to get jobs, to get work.”

Work-wise, after appearing in Qala, Babil will be seen sharing screen space with Juhi Chawla in Friday Night Plan.

