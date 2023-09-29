‘I walked her down the aisle...’: Raveena Tandon on breaking taboo at her daughter Chaya's interfaith wedding

Raveena Tandon is an actress who has proved her mettle in the Hindi film industry by giving us some iconic movies over her career spanning more than three decades. But apart from being an excellent actress, she is also a beautiful person at heart. The Patthar Ke Phool actress is often seen advocating for animal rights and environmental issues. She also became an inspiration to many after she adopted two little girls when she was in her twenties. Recently in an interview, Raveena spoke about her daughter Chaya’s interfaith marriage and sharing a special bond with all of her kids.

Raveena Tandon on daughter’s interfaith marriage

During an interview with Lehren Retro, the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress was asked if she was okay with interfaith marriages as one of her adopted daughters, Chhaya got married into a catholic family. Responding to it, Raveena Tandon said, “Of course, why not? We are all human beings at the end.”

She further added how she broke many taboos during the wedding, “It was such a beautiful interfaith wedding. We did her chooda ceremony. She wore her chooda on her gown. I gave her away, I walked her down the aisle, that was another breaking of taboo. The mangalsutra was tied after the vows were taken. And sindoor was put in the church so it was an absolute correct mix of how it should be. I take pride in that. I take pride that this is our country and allows us this kind of freedom,” she added.

In the interview, Raveena also spoke about the special bond she shares with her two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, and her biological kids, daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. The actress said, “It’s a lifetime commitment and there are relationships, there are bonds and there’s love and there’s emotion and there’s everything that’s involved so yes there is definitely a bond that we all share. They are the older siblings to my younger ones. That’s the way it is,” she added.

More about Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was in her twenties when she adopted two teenagers back in 1995. After breaking up with her then-boyfriend, actor Akshay Kumar, she married film distributor Anil Thadani in February 2004 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple was then blessed with Rasha in 2005 and Ranbirvardhan in 2008.

