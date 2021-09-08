‘I want to resume live shows’ says Asha Bhosle on her 88th birthday

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle turned 88 years old today. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the singer discussed her plans for her 88th birthday. The singer also added that she is just waiting for things to get normal so that she can resume her live shows.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the singer said, “I haven’t celebrated my birthday for many years. Ghar mein simple sa hota hai mahul, aur bacche cake kaat lete hain. Party ya zyada kuch nahi hota. Birthday is not a special day for me. Hum toh buddhe hote hai us din. It is something that kids celebrate.” She further added that when she turned 75, her family invited every singer she worked with and shared a close bond with, post that she asked her family to refrain from throwing parties. Talking about her birthday plans this year, Asha said she will be in Lonavala with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Walking down the memory lane, Bhosle shares, “Earlier, I would spend my birthday in the recording studio. I remember many people from the industry, including Shankar–Jaikishan and RD Burman, would keep a recording on my birthday, phir sab milkar dhol, tashe, tabla bajate the.”

When she was asked if the thought of retirement has crossed her mind, the singer said “No”. “Just before the pandemic, I did three live shows. It was because of the Covid-19 crisis that many of my shows got cancelled. Pandemic mein toh puri duniya hi baith gai. I’m just waiting for things to get normal, so that I can resume my live shows,” said Bhosle.