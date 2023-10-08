'I want to show him...': Taare Zameen Par star Darsheel Safary expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan again

Becoming a global sensation before you turn 10 isn't an everyday occurrence; it's a rare experience. Darsheel Safary was one of the fortunate ones because his debut film, Taare Zameen Par alongside superstar Aamir Khan, made him famous. While it may appear like a dream come true, the now 26-year-old shared that it felt suffocating for him to handle the pressures and even the immense affection from others.

Darsheel Safary opens up on feeling suffocating with the pressures and overwhelming love

During a recent interaction of Siddharth Kanan, Darsheel Safary explained that he faced both external and internal pressures to demonstrate his capabilities. The actor expressed that with everyone having high expectations of him, he often worried about whether he could live up to those expectations. He said, “I was also juggling with studies and so was selective. I wanted to take the best step possible. After school was over, I decided to take a break and introspect about what I wanted from life.”

The actor explained that during this time, he explored theater and took a break from films for about seven to eight years. He focused on stage performances, traveled, and discovered his inner actor. Afterward, he began searching for scripts.

When the host asked about how he handled the love and attention he received, Darsheel mentioned that he didn't comprehend it at first. He explained that he was just 10 years old, and as people showed their affection by holding him, it became quite overwhelming for him. He said, “I would go home and cry every day. There were people of my parents, and grandparents’ age, who would come up to me and show so much love. Everything would get registered in my mind but I did not understand what was happening. What’s the hype about?”

Darsheel Safary on Aamir Khan

During the same interview, When asked whether he thinks Aamir Khan didn't actively promote his career following his debut film Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel responded, “Not at all! I am very shy. I get awkward with these things. I can’t tell you how many times I have been told, ‘Are you in touch with Aamir uncle? Drop him a text, call him, this and that.’ But I feel shy doing this. I don’t know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically.”

Darsheel mentioned and disclosed that even though he didn't collaborate with Aamir Khan again, the superstar is well-informed about his various projects. He said, “This concept of, ‘tumpe kisi ka haath hai‘, I have never understood that and I have never expected that as well. In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, somewhere or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir that this is the project that I am doing. It’s mostly the case, just to get his blessings.”

Darsheel expressed his desire to be involved in an Aamir Khan movie if the opportunity naturally arises and a film is developed. He said, “I want to be a part of that kind of process, not like, ‘Hi sir, I am here, I am looking to work with you again.’ Which I am very excited to, because it has been 15 years since the film, so I would love to share with him what I have learnt from that one experience. I want to show him what I have become, through his guidance.”

Darsheel, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Hukus Bukus, mentioned that he last had connected with Aamir during his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha.

