I Want To Talk actor Abhishek Bachchan opens up about finding 'ray of hope' amid negativity in life; says ‘I cannot change the person I am’

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the movie I Want To Talk, which is about a man who doesn’t have much time left in the world. The actor recently opened about finding a ‘ray of hope’ amid all the negativity in life to keep going. He also shared that he couldn’t change the person that he is.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan talked about not changing his fundamental values even in the face of negativity. He mentioned the Hindi word ‘dridhta (persistence)’ and said that one should adapt and evolve but the ‘fundamentals’ shouldn’t change.

Abhishek shared his consistent belief in his mantra, “Jab bura apni buraai na chhode toh accha apni acchai kyun chhode? (If the bad doesn't stop being bad, why should the good stop being good).”

He stated, “I cannot change the person I am.” Abhishek revealed that he was a very positive person in life and didn’t focus on the negativity otherwise it could ‘overwhelm’ oneself.

Drawing comparisons with his film I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan expressed that if a person sees a ‘silver lining on the cloud,’ they should hold onto it as it can become the motivation to carry on. He remarked that it was easy to be consumed by ‘darkness’ and ‘negativity.’

Advertisement

Abhishek also shared that he would have probably made a very emotional and tragic film out of this story but his director Shoojit Sircar decided to make a happy movie, which will make the audience chuckle. The actor said that it was a learning, adding, “No matter how tough the obstacle may be, to find the ray of hope and reason to say, ‘Okay I'm going to do it.’”

Abhishek concluded by saying that one should stand for their beliefs. He said that if was going to be a ‘leaf in the wind,’ people wouldn’t consider him a solid person.

I Want To Talk is a slice-of-life film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It is currently running in cinemas. Abhishek Bachchan has received a lot of acclaim for his performance.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan and rumored beau Agastya Nanda’s playful antics are unmissable in new PIC; Navya Nanda is all heart for birthday boy