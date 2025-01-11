I Want to Talk OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan’s high-on-emotions film

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen Kaur, a social media and Bollywood junkie enjoys writing about all things Bollywood. Apart from avidly looking for new places to relish varied cuisines, she also likes to put pen to paper to feed her soul and turns to skincare to maintain her sanity. A traveler at heart, Loveleen spends her time off dealing with the tantrums of her pet dog and planning their next expedition together.