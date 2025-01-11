I Want to Talk OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan’s high-on-emotions film
I Want to Talk, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Johnny Lever, is gearing up for its OTT debut. Here's everything you need to know about its release date and streaming platform.
Last year, Abhishek Bachchan featured in the drama film, I Want to Talk which received lauds for its storyline and performances. The movie made its big screen debut on November 22, 2024. But if you haven’t watched the Shoojit Sircar film in cinemas then fret not. The film is finally available to stream on a popular OTT platform. Read on for more details!
When and Where to Watch I Want To Talk
Those wanting to watch Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Johnny Lever’s I Want to Talk can now stream the family drama on Amazon Prime Video. The popular streaming platform acquired its rights soon after the movie was released theatrically. Having said that, the film is currently available for rent for nominal charges.
Official Trailer and Plot of I Want To Talk
Weeks before the film’s release, the makers dropped the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s high-on emotions movie. The 2-minute 28-second clip gives a peek into the storyline, making the audience sympathize with the main lead. The caption along with it read, “When you know life is unpredictable...remember to TALK your heart! Get ready to witness a story of a man who LIVES to talk and gives an entirely new meaning to life.”
Watch the trailer below:
For the unknown, the movie showcases the life and struggles of a single dad who navigates the complex relationship with his teenage daughter while dealing with cancer. His absence from her life creates a void that could only be filled with love, time, and patience.
Cast and Crew of I Want To Talk
Helmed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Ritesh Shah, the film is bankrolled by Sheel Kumar, Ronnie Lahiri, Kumar Thakur, and Karan Wadhwa. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, it also stars Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.
